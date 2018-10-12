Azzurrini, un weekend intenso

Calcio Junior - Carrarese giovanili, entrano in campo anche le categorie minori. Berretti ad Arzachena mentre Under 17 ed Under 15 se la vedranno a Fossone con l'Arezzo.
Trasferte per 2005, 2006 e 2007. Il 2008 giocherà a Fossone contro la Palleronese.
Le gare degli azzurrini.
BERRETTI-Arzachena-Carrarese (13/10 ore 15)
UNDER 17-Carrarese-Arezzo (14/10 ore 14.30)
UNDER 15-Carrarese-Arezzo (14/10 ore 12)
2005 - Siena-Carrarese (14/10 ore 11.15)
2006 - Livorno Carrarese (14/10 ore 11.30)
2007 - Aullese-Carrarese (14/10 ore 10)
2008 - Carrarese-Palleronese (13/10 ore 15.30)
2009- O.Nazzano-Carrarese (13/10 ore 14.30)